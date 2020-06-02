A couple who spent 20 years restoring a six-bedroom manor house have been embroiled in an urban planning dispute over plans to build a quarry next to their dream home.

They spent the next two decades lovingly renovating the Sudbrook, Grantham, Lincs home to restore it to its former glory.

The Campbells bought the abandoned property in 1999 and have restored it to its former glory. (SWNS)

The quarry, which will mine a million tons of sand, could get approval thanks to an urban planning permit dating back to 1954, which they knew nothing about when they purchased the historic property.

They fear that the 60-year permit that allowed the development of the quarry could dramatically affect the value of their carefully restored property.

Barbara and Simon Campbell bought the 16th century property for £ 270,000. (SWNS)

Campbell’s Grade II home (foreground), where urban planning permission has been granted to open a quarry (in the background). (SWNS)

“The entire site has been covered by two original urban planning concessions, one dating from 1954 and the other from 1967, of which we knew nothing and the information that this was a quarry must have been available when we purchased the property” , Explain. “We cannot back down or question what was agreed and legitimized at that time. The injustice of all this and the lack of transparency are the things that really irritate us, “adds the woman.

We would have known that there was such a risk, we could have made an informed decision about whether to invest in our dream home or not. ”“data-reactid =” 101 “>“ If in 1999, when we bought this property, We would have known that there was such a risk, we could have made an informed decision about whether to invest in our dream home or not. ”