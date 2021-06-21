They solve a riddle about the coordination between certain immune cells

The body is well protected against invading pathogens by barriers such as the skin. But if we suffer a puncture wound to the skin and blood begins to leak out, pathogens can easily enter the body through that hole. If nothing stops them, they will end up generating an infection. Fortunately, the innate immune system is responsible for launching the first and swift defense maneuver, with an effective arsenal of cellular weapons that target injured tissue in large quantities. Neutrophils are one of the first cell types to hit the scene. They are recruited and mobilized in a few hours. From the bloodstream they travel to the site of nascent infection to eliminate microbial invaders.

Neutrophils are very abundant cells that make up about 50-70% of the white blood cells in the human body. An estimated 100 billion neutrophils are produced each day from stem cells in the bone marrow of an adult. These cells patrol almost every corner of our body and are very efficient at detecting anything potentially harmful in our body, as well as at trapping and killing bacteria.

Once individual neutrophils detect damaged cells or invading microbes in the tissue, they begin to secrete signals that attract other neutrophils to the site. These signals are received at receptors on the cell surface of neighboring neutrophils. These neutrophils in turn signal to attract others, and so on, with the result that more and more cells are recruited. Through this communication between cells, the neutrophils can act together as an army and effectively attack the enemy army made up of pathogens.

Neutrophils (in green) form swarms of cells and accumulate in tissue locations where invading microbes or other comparable threats are present. The image also shows, in multicolored lines, the migration trajectories of the neutrophils. (Image: © MPI of Immunobiology & Epigenetics, T. Lämmermann)

However, this accumulation of neutrophils cannot exceed a critical level, since then the swarm would cause massive damage to the body’s own healthy tissues, through the same mechanisms that serve to eliminate pathogens.

The team of Tim Lämmermann, from the Max Planck Institute for Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Germany, has completed an investigation that set out to find out what stops the uncontrolled accumulation of neutrophils.

In previous studies, Lämmermann and his collaborators have already discovered the molecular mechanisms that activate the congregation behavior that allows many neutrophils to be concentrated at one point. However, it was still unknown which processes deactivate this behavior.

In the new study, Lämmermann’s team has discovered how neutrophils self-limit their swarming activity in bacteria-infected tissues, thus balancing the search phase with the kill phase, in order to efficiently defeat pathogens.

Using specialized microscopy for real-time visualization of immune cell dynamics in living mouse tissues, researchers have found that swarmed neutrophils become insensitive to their own secreted signals that initially induced them to swarm. . Specifically, this desensitization occurs when neutrophils located in large groups perceive high concentrations of the convocation signals.

This “disconnection” causes the neutrophils to stop advancing and to stop, preventing their concentration from growing beyond what is advisable on the battlefield. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)