They solve a murder from 16 years ago with a digital family tree

The swedish scientific police, in collaboration with the Linköping University, has managed to solve a murder that occurred 16 years ago thanks to genetics. Specifically, thanks to two genealogy tools, such as the famous MyHeritage, called GEDMatch and FamilyTree.

It is not the first time it has been done. In fact, this idea crossed the minds of the investigators in charge of the case after learning about another that took place in USA. However, it is the first crime solved in this way. outside the North American country. And, in addition, the first to be published in a scientific journal, to make it easier for other researchers to repeat the procedure if necessary. Now, how exactly have they done it?

What are tools like MyHeritage?

We have all ever wondered how to make a family tree. In the past, we had no choice but to ask our parents and grandparents. Or, at most, if we wanted to go back a bit more in the number of generations, look for registers or birth certificates. Today, however, thanks to genetics and new technologies we have many more tools. Some are not accessible to the entire population, but others are, as long as we are willing to scratch our pockets a bit. This is the case of platforms such as MyHeritage, GEDmatch or FamilyTree.

Thanks to them, we can send a sample of our DNA to laboratories that will be in charge of analyzing it. We will receive a full report back, which will include an approximation of our ethnic descent, as well as possible relationships that have been found in their databases. At first, very few people used these tools. However, at present, with a not too high price, the number of users has risen enough to be able to expand their family trees.

And, of course, on certain occasions a family tree can even serve to solve a crime. There are already two and in the future there could be more, although some ethical barriers would have to be overcome.

So they can solve a murder

Between 1975 and 1986, a serial killer it caused panic in California. It all started in February 1975, when a man was killed by two shots received while facing a intruder with balaclava that he was trying to kidnap his daughter from his own home.

The first murderer found in this way committed his crimes between 1975 and 1986

Witnesses could not see his face. In the 11 subsequent murders and the more than 50 violations who came later there were some people who could see it. However, the robot portrait was imprecise. Genetic material was also found at several of the crime scenes, but it did not belong to any individual on file.

The years passed and finally the already known assassin of the Golden State fell into oblivion. Or so it seemed. However, with the rise of MyHeritage and other similar tools, an FBI investigator He decided to try uploading his genetic profile to one of them. Immediately, they began to find users whose DNA clearly showed that they were relatives of the killer. He was not listed on the page, but by rebuilding his family tree they were able to connect the dots and get to him. It was called Joseph James DeAngelo and in 2018, when they were finally able to stop him, he already had 72 years. He had been well hidden and no one would imagine that he could have committed murder. Much less twelve.

News of this story soon reached the ears of the swedish police, who was investigating a similar case. In reality, this killer only killed two people, but there were also traces of DNA that could not be identified.

Occurred in 2004, on Linköping, at South of that country. An 8 year old boy he was going to school when a man jumped on him and stabbed him to death. The crime was witnessed by a 56 year old woman, who was leaving his house at that time, so he turned to her and killed her as well. When the police arrived, the murderer had already left, but he had left behind a cap and the knife with which he committed the crimes. There were DNA remains, but they could not identify them, so what happened ended up falling into oblivion.

So when these police officers learned about DeAngelo’s case, they decided to repeat the FBI procedure. Initially it was not possible; But later, in 2019, a change in legislation allowed them to access data from two tools similar to MyHeritage to track their DNA. In this way they came to two brothers, both compatible as possible murderers. However, an additional test ended up tilting the balance unequivocally towards one of them: Daniel Nyqvist, 37 years.

And now that?

Both DeAngelo and Nyqvist they ended up confessing their crimes. The first was sentenced to life imprisonment. Nyqvist was admitted to a psychiatric center, after admitting that he had obsessive thoughts about killing and that is why he ended the lives of these two people randomly.

There are many ethical and legal impediments to these procedures

Many other murders whose investigation is currently on standby could be solved in the same way. Therefore, the Swedish researchers who have solved this double crime have published the process in Forensic Science International: Genetics.

The problem is that this would require overcoming various barriers, both legal and ethical. Tools like MyHeritage keep in the privacy genetic data of their users and only communicate them to possible relatives.

Making them public in any circumstance would be illegal. However, in cases like those of these two killers, it was concluded that the end justified the means. Each case should be evaluated separately, but surely this will not be the last time we hear about this type of procedure.

