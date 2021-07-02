They smell a flower with poison and tell it in TikTok videos

The TikTok videos They are not exactly the best place to learn about science. What’s more, they are often loaded with erroneous messages. Above all, let’s not fool ourselves, when they come from the hand of certain influencers. However, some of them learn from their mistakes and use this social network to spread them, so that their followers do not go through the same thing. It is the case of the singer Raffaela weyman, who recently posted both on TikTok and Instagram a video in which she and her best friend come out smelling a dangerous flower with poison.

Obviously, at the time he made the recording, they did not know the danger of the plant. But later, when they began to experience the consequences, they decided to search for more information about her, to discover that it was a Brugmansia, better known as angel’s trumpet. And that it has large amounts of scopolamine, a drug known for its hallucinogenic effects.

Fortunately, neither of the two young women appears to have suffered any lasting effects; but at least they have learned their lesson. And they share it with all of us.

The dangers of a flower with poison

Brugmansia is a genus of shrubby plants, native to Central and South America. However, it is exported to other parts of the world for decoration.

The plant is used in shamanic rituals for its hallucinogenic effects

Like those of the genre Datura, are known to contain large amounts of two hallucinogenic substances, scopolamine and hyoscyamine.

This quality makes them very precious, both in the realization of certain shamanic rituals as with recreational purposes. For example, infusions made with Datura flowers are common – and extremely dangerous – among young people.

Weyman, artistically known as Ralph, a flower with poison of the genus Brugmansia when I was with a friend, on the way to the birthday of another acquaintance. Attracted by her beautiful appearance, they decided to take several videos and photos smelling her. First they were uploaded to Instagram. Then we could see the TikTok videos.

At that time they did not know what they were doing. But when they got to the party they began to feel confused and dizzy. So much so that they had to leave. When she got home, the young woman went directly to bed, but the problems did not end there, as she had horrible dreams In addition, he experienced sleep paralysis for the first time in his life.

Fixing errors in TikTok videos

The next day, he decided to upload new videos to TikTok and Instagram telling what had happened to him. He explained that he had seen that the flower had a very powerful drug, known as scopolamine and that, when inhaled, they had been poisoned. So it was.

This substance can cause symptoms such as hallucinations, dry mouth, distorted images, prolonged sleep and erections. The latter may sound good, but no. Not being able to control it is not a blessing.

The use of scopolamine is not new. In fact, it is said that the legend of the flight of witches on brooms comes from the fact that they smeared their sticks with scopolamine and they introduced them through their vaginas. They didn’t fly, but they sure felt like they did. But, beyond these legends, it is a dangerous drug. There have been many cases of people dying when consuming it. It does not stop being a flower with poison and it is impossible to control the doses when consuming the plant directly.

Another of the big problems with scopolamine is that there is a very widespread idea that cancels the will. It is true that it generates a great deal of confusion, but no more than many other drugs. However, this belief has led many criminals to use it to drug their victims, before attempting to rob or rape them. In the end the result is usually a serious poisoning, which if not treated in time can be fatal.

These two girls had no idea about this when they photographed themselves with the poison flower. Now, at least, thanks to his TikTok videos We know that if we see a wonderful and unknown flower and we want to take pictures of it, it is best if we take them from afar.

