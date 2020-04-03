They simulate pandemic months before the appearance of Covid-19 Today’s news> International> Event 20104/03/2020 09:30:00 a. m.
Two months before the outbreak of the global coronavirus epidemic, a group of academics, funded by several of America’s greatest billionaires, gathered in New York for a meeting called ‘Event 201’ to ‘plan what to do’ in the face of a pandemic viral ‘highly transmittable’
INFO7
By: Jesús Vargas
comments
* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.