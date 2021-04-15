“They silenced me”, Noelia exhibits Lili Estefan in an interview | Instagram

The singer Noelia appeared recently in an interview on a famous program where she expressed her feelings about what had happened 15 years ago, her case was quite similar to that of Frida Sofía, the only difference is that she “They silenced her“.

Noelia She is a recognized celebrity in music and entertainment, she is one of the pioneering singers of Latin music of Puerto Rican origin along with Chayanne and Daddy Yankee.

A day ago a video was shared on YouTube in which Noelia appeared via digital in the program Chisme No Like, where they revealed great surprises and remembered with the singer interpreter of “You” for the things that happened when she decided to reveal her truth, it was From minute 29:15 when they started talking about Noelia, we will show you right away.

The video lasts more than an hour and a half, stating that despite the fact that Frida Sofía is the most recent case, it was precisely with the Puerto Rican with whom she began this type of publicly denounced situations, because there are many complaints that have not been made public. maybe out of fear.

The title of the video that was shared is: “Noelia 1er Me Too Latino breaks the silence – complicity Azteca y la Guzmán – Enrique Guzmán Sant3ro”, so far it has more than 1200 comments, with great samples of support for both the drivers and the the singer Noelia.

Noelia commented that when she made her situation public to the media, no one supported her and, on the contrary, that she ended up receiving jokes, criticism and some people constantly made negative comments to her.

This grew exponentially when Lili Estefan, host of the program “El Gordo y la Flaca”, had her silenced while they were on the air, stating that she did not know what she was saying when she spoke ill of her own mother, this continued, the singer said more than one decade while the same drivers intimidated her.

The singer went through quite strong situations because both the industry and part of her family decided not to believe her and ignored her in addition to leaving her aside, however she had to go through her situation alone, unlike Frida Sofía who today thousands people are supporting her.

The driver Javier Cerinani affirms that both he and Elisa Beristain are taking good care of each other because they had received threats from certain people, so they asked the users who were watching them to support them.