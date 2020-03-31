The recording shows how dead bodies are brought into a refrigerated truck outside a hospital in Brooklyn.

Notimex –

A video where it is observed that several corpses they are introduced to a refrigerated truck outside a hospital in Brooklyn, one of the counties of New York, caused a commotion after being shared on social networks amid the expansion of the coronavirus.

The audiovisual testimony was released this Sunday, March 29 by Joe Borelli, an advisor to the New York City administration, who called it “a sad scene” at the spread of the disease in that American city.

According to estimates by John Hopkins University, at least 790 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in New York, in addition to the fact that the United States concentrates the largest number of contagion cases in the world, with more than 160 thousand people affected by the virus.

This Monday, the US Navy ship USNS Comfort arrived in New York today to support the city, for the second time since 2001, in its health care needs pushed to the limit by the pandemic of COVID-19.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo welcomed the ship and also urgently requested volunteers from across the United States to attend to cases of infected people at the emerging facility.

State authorities are working against the clock to try to expand their hospital capacity, he said, in the face of the flood of patients from COVID-19 that are coming to the centers and that are expected to multiply in the coming days.

Despite the difficulties faced by that country in terms of health emergency, the highest number of deaths is still concentrated in Italy, followed by Spain, China and France, according to the academic campus.