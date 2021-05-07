They show that sharks use magnetic fields to orient themselves: "It is the GPS of nature"

Sharks, like turtles and other marine animals, use magnetic fields to orient yourself on your long ocean voyages, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology.

It was something that the scientific community sensed for a long time, but that what it had not been demonstrated until now, when it has been done by a study led by biologist Bryan Keller, a researcher at the Coastal and Marine Laboratory at Florida State University.

For the study, Keller used shovelhead sharks, a small-sized species native to the American continent. His team captured 20 specimens and He placed them in a coil to simulate magnetic field conditions.

In the coil, the sharks they moved in one direction or another based on the location of the simulated magnetic field with respect to its habitat, confirming the suspicions of the scientific community.

“Shovelheads return to the same estuaries every year. This shows that sharks know where their ‘home’ is and they can sail back to it from a distant location, “Keller said in a statement.

“This research,” he added, “supports the theory that they use the Earth’s magnetic field to help them find their way; it is the GPS of nature. ”