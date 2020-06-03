Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. 8

NY. If you are making guacamole and adding garlic, we have bad news for you: you are not doing well. Do you grind the onion? That is not done either. And please, leave the avocado lumpy.

This is what Diana Kennedy says, at 97 years of age one of the greatest authorities in traditional Mexican cuisine for the English-speaking public. Over the decades, it has fiercely mastered, documented, and protected the culinary styles of every region of Mexico.

A portrait as spicy as its dishes comes in the form of a documentary, Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy, Elizabeth Carroll’s debut as director of a feature film.

The film follows the unusual rise of an English woman as one of the most respected authorities on Mexican cuisine in the world. She has been called the Julia Child of Mexico, the Mick Jagger of Mexican cuisine, and even the Indiana Jones of food.

Carroll’s camera follows Kennedy traveling around Mexico in his trusty Nissan van, walking through his extraordinary garden, giving a distressing class at his home to professional chefs, and meticulously brewing coffee, roasting the beans herself.

It is one of the best coffees I have ever had. I know that sounds like something I have to say, but it’s the truth, Carroll said.

The documentary includes several Kennedy appearances on television during his career, as well as interviews with notable chefs such as Alice Waters, José Andrés, Rick Bayless, Pati Jinich and Gabriela Cámara.

I was really attracted to her and very comfortable, like there was some kind of unspoken understanding between us when we looked at each other, Carroll said. I think that she is a person who is guided a lot by instinct and that there was an instinct of trust between us.

Tireless search

Kennedy, a kitchen purist, came to Mexico in the late 1950s and has traveled the country, often alone, in search of regional food.

He has written nine books, in which he faithfully points out where and from whom he obtained the recipes. He has received the Order of the Aztec Eagle from the Mexican government, the highest honor awarded to foreigners for their service to the nation.

She saw a need to register prescriptions that were potentially being lost due to industrialization, Carroll said. “No one was registering those recipes officially. She saw an opportunity there to take on a responsibility like that and obviously dedicated her life to it.

She sees it as her responsibility to share and perfect the original way things have been done. And that if other people want to deviate from that, they must know the rules first, Carroll said.

Making the documentary took over six years. The film captures a woman who faces her own mortality while insisting on continuing her work.

Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy had a virtual premiere on May 22. Starting on June 19, it will be available on video on demand. On the Internet: http://DianaKennedyMovie.com.

.