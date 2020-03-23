“They should have investigated another”

In the March 22 program of ‘Viva la vida’, Tino Torrubiano visited the space presented by Emma García and revealed an alleged secret of the Jurado family that directly affected Antonio David Flores. The famous photographer explained that, a few years ago, Rosa Benito asked a journalist to follow him with the idea of ​​showing that he was being unfaithful to Rocío Carrasco. However, that investigation finally did not take place since the journalist who had to carry it out was a friend of Flores. The collaborators of ‘Viva la vida’ did not understand what intentions could move Rosa Benito to have made that decision in the past and the paparazzi clarified that Antonio David “was not well liked by the Jurado family.”

Antonio David Flores in ‘Survivors: Honduras Connection’

After this information came to light, Rosa Benito spoke quickly with some of the chatters of the Emma García program to deny it flatly and make it clear that “never” had prepared any plan to uncover Rocío Flores’ father. Amador Mohedano, brother of Rocío Jurado and ex-husband of Rosa Benito also wanted to contribute his grain of sand in favor of what was his wife at the time and called by phone to deny such information and support Benito’s version.

An hour after the revelation, the most implicated in history, Antonio David Flores, was present on the set of ‘Survivors: Connection Honduras’ as defender of his daughter and collaborator of the program. Jordi González brought up the subject to get his opinion, something that Flores had no problem answering: “Rosa says no. And I believe Rosa. In the end there was an investigation that was not”. However, the thing did not stop there. The ex-contestant of ‘GH VIP 7’ took the opportunity to throw a pull on his ex-wife, Rocío Carrasco: “But I tell you something, they shouldn’t have investigated me, they should have investigated someone else.” concluded the talk show of ‘Save me’.

Antonio David Flores leaves the set

The ‘Conexión Honduras’ debate was not a very pleasant scenario for Antonio David, who found himself on several fronts to defend his daughter. The former Civil Guard had a strong discussion with Sofía Suescun and Maite Galdeano, who They accused the collaborator of ‘Save me’ of putting his ex-wife in all the conversations to “throw shitAs if that were not enough, Belén Rodríguez was once again on the set, which made the spark jump between them again.

Rodríguez considered that both Antonio David Flores and his daughter were trying to enter Rocío Carrasco in the contest: “Until now what he has done is throw his mother on the ground in all the statements he has made in Survivors,” argued the journalist. “Rocío what she has done is worry about her mother,” began the defense of Antonio David to his daughter, but was interrupted by the rest of the collaborators: “Now he cares about the mother … Better late than never”, added Sofía Suescun, which ended the patience of the tertullian, who decided to leave the set.

