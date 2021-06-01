They shot more than 30 times a Hispanic police house in New York; They suspect they were looking for “gang-brother-in-law” Mara Salvatrucha MS-13



Suffolk County Police Patrol, NY.

Nathaly Gómez Iglesias is used as a NYPD cop to face danger, but never like what she experienced the dawn of yesterday, when his long island home was gunned down for alleged gang members Mara Salvatrucha MS-13.

He miraculously saved her life, after one of the projectiles fired will graze his head. Apparently the attack was aimed at her sister’s alleged gang boyfriend, Police and other sources told the New York Post.

Gómez Iglesias, who works in the Police Station 103 in Jamaica (Queens), She lives with her sister and mother in a house in Brentwood, frequented by the unidentified alleged boyfriend and occasionally used by other gang members.

The young woman joined the NYPD in 2019, according to city payroll records. The agent, whom The Post contacted by phone, declined to comment yesterday hours after the attack. “I do not want to talk”, he said from inside his riddled home.

Gomez Iglesias was eating inside his home around 2:30 a.m. Monday when the shots were fired, according to the report. She was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was treated in stable condition.

“Shots were fired at a house on Morton Street at approximately 2:30 am,” Suffolk County Police said in a statement. “At that moment there were several people inside the house and a bullet grazed an adult woman. The woman was treated at a local hospital and discharged ”.

“The investigation has revealed that the incident was not random,” Suffolk Police added. NYPD prohibits cops from associating with gang members or criminals and referred questions about the shooting to the police handling the case.

Long Island is one of the areas with the highest presence of MS-13 in the US, where they are attributed dozens of murders and disappearances. The group is associated with recruit young people, mostly of Latino origin.