They shoot at the set of ‘the Rookie’ where Nathan Fillion was filming

Fiction mimics reality, but what happened on April 15 on the set of ‘The Rookie’ is already happening. The ABC series starring Nathan Fillion it became the actual scene of a shooting as the cast, including Fillion, shot their scenes very close to where the shots hit. According to TMZ, the suspects either fled or have not been found after firing three shots that hit a building next to the filming. Luckily no one was injured, but the police are thoroughly investigating the event because there were three security guards posted at the scene who could easily have been hit. Although the reasons are unknown, the same media indicates that the person or persons who fired the shots could have mistaken the cast for real policemen.

According to the article, filming was taking place in an area dominated by criminal gangs, but no one had considered that this was a safety issue for production. Deadline has expanded the information by contacting the Los Angeles police department who have reported that they continue to make inquiries and that the first warning call was received at 2:56 p.m. local time from Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street.

Safety first

The series crew left the set immediately and will move filming to another location in the city to resume tonight. ‘The Rookie’, which is based on a real agent named William Norcross, is currently recording and broadcasting its third season and follows the life of John Nolan (Fillion), a forty-five-year-old man who becomes the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. The cast of ‘The Rookie’ is completed by Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Malin, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil and Afton Williamson. In Spain, it premiered on October 17, 2018 on TNT.