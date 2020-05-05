▲ On July 12, 2003, around the Victory Column, in Berlin.Photo Afp

A memorial near the entrance of the fateful tunnel, on July 28, 2010.

Juan José Olivares

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 5, 2020

Created as a political act by Dr. Motte in 1989, Love Parade started in Berlin with about 150 people, but in its latest versions it brought together as many as 1.5 million.

We march to express peace and pleasure through dance, expressed the German DJ.

Peace, joy, love, were the most famous words to describe the first rave in which these people paraded and danced along the Kurfürstendamm avenue, in the German capital. They did it on top of three trucks; in the last editions they used more than 50, all with a thunderous techno sound.

The biggest and best party in the world, said the organizers and participants who came from all over Germany and much of Europe. Japanese, Spanish, French, Italians and Danes attended … many young people from all corners; they were poor, middle class, and wealthy; They were participants in this endless party that extended to various forums and clubs in the city.

Everyone wanted to go because it was the representation of the spirit of the new millennium.

With painted hair or monkfish head; Naked or half-dressed, with piercings and tattoos on all parts of the body, and dressed in phosphorescent and metallic clothing, electronic partiers danced from mobile platforms or on the street. The call was in the name of love. Everything came together to turn this meeting into a social phenomenon.

It all ended in Duisburg

Until in July 2010, in Duisburg, where it was decided to move the event, everything ended.

A tragedy ended with this almost utopian meeting: a human stampede killed 21 people and injured more than 650, some seriously. The people came from six countries and were between 17 and 38 years old. Almost double the number of attendees of the allowed capacity attended the event.

The panic began in the access tunnel, which had gathered hundreds of thousands of people.

In the afternoon, the police prohibited the entry of new visitors to the old merchandise station, where the performance was held. Hundreds of people, angry at being left out, tried to sneak in by jumping over fences or looking for side entrances. The tunnel became a funnel through which many believed they could enter. According to witnesses, the subway was crowded for more than an hour. Shortness of breath and flushing caused dozens of blackouts. By five o’clock in the afternoon, more panic broke out.

A city official assured German public television that the horror originated near an entrance to the pass. According to that version, several people fell into the void while trying to sneak into the party by climbing the fences.

Yesterday, the Duisburg Regional Court, as published by the Europa Press agency, closed the case about the tragedy that occurred in 2010.

What has been one of the most complex court cases in Germany since the end of World War II, ended just like that, without verdict after several years.

According to the media, the judges had planned to present their conclusions after announcing the decision to close the case. This resolution is not subject to appeal, despite the fact that the relatives of the victims have opposed the dismissal.

The court had proposed in early April to suspend the trial due to difficulties in holding the hearings due to the risk of contagion of the coronavirus. Also, and in case of lengthening the process, the possibility of passing sentence before the end of July, in which the crime prescribes, is very low, according to the judges.

The prosecution’s decision also weighed in relation to the unsuitability of the venue, the lack of a concept for an act of these dimensions and the erroneous management of the flow of visitors.

Three workers from the festival’s organizing company, Lopavent, remained in the dock, while the cases against six other Duisburg employees and the aforementioned company ended a year ago without a verdict.

The two main perpetrators are not among the accused: Mayor Adolf Sauerland, and the organizer of the party, Rainer Schaller, as explained by the Spanish agencies to the lawyer and father of one of the victims, a Spanish girl who died along with her friend. and 19 young people of other nationalities.

The judges had already considered in 2017 that the tragedy was due to a series of planning errors and the collective failure of a large number of people on the day of the festival.

In April 2016, after years of investigations, after having taken testimony from 3,409 witnesses and reviewed more than a thousand hours of images from surveillance cameras or the mobile phones of assistants, the Duisburg Court dismissed the trial.

The images of the tragedy are still alive for the relatives, who in these years have carried out initiatives such as obtaining 362,000 signatures to reopen the investigations, after the Duisburg decision to reject the accusation, which it now shelves.

