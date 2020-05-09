MEXICO CITY.

Literature and cinema are two very similar artistic expressions, since they revolve around telling stories; they are different formats, but they come from the same seed ”, comments Ruth Reséndiz (1966), founder and general director of Ipstori, the Mexican application that offers“ brief, unpublished and original ”stories, both written and in audible series, than in seven months has extended its platform to South America.

Created on October 1, 2019, with offices in the Polanco neighborhood, Reséndiz’s proposal, whose development is in charge of Pablo Barbachano, has become a success story as a result of the confinement imposed by the pandemic of the COVID-19.

We are happy to be able to accompany people through these stories. Art, music and theater are important to maintain mental health ”, says in an interview with Excelsior the cultural manager, whose team has been working in their homes since last March.

It details that Ipstori started with 300 stories and that at this moment they already have 495 and 45 series of three chapters, which are not available on any other digital platform, so they have reached 32 thousand 519 readers in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

It is a long process to program an application, to put together a good number of proposals to go to market. We start from the premise that literature should not be a distant ivory statue, but something close to people, fun, loose, relaxed. Access reading as a pleasure and entertainment. We are irreverent, but not disrespectful, “adds Reséndiz.

He explains that the “ipstoria” are classified into nine areas: history, diversity, mystery, love, science fiction, fantasy, chronicle, erotic literature and humor; and that the last two have been the most requested.

To give voice to these texts, he continues, a group of 30 professional storytellers, film, theater and dubbing actors have been brought together, who join the 116 authors of Ipstori.

Among the writers, Rosa Beltrán, Myriam Moscona, Ana García Bergua, Alejandro Sandoval, Ana Francis Mor, David Jáuregui, Genaro Mejía and Miguel Cane, among others, stand out.

We receive new texts every day. They are ruled by an editorial board and, if accepted, they go into production, they define which category they belong to, then they go on to editorial design and the cover and audibles are decided, ”he indicates.

Whoever has dedicated himself to music, literature and philosophy ensures that the watershed in this proposal is brevity and the inclusion of topics such as diversity. “In this sense, there are very strong stories, but the world we are living is shown and it is important that they be ventilated.”

Poetry and classics

Reséndiz anticipates that in June they will launch a new version of Ipstori, more robust and enriched; and that they will complement the content with poetry and a series offer, “about 13 chapters no longer than three minutes”, based on the work of six classic authors such as Oscar Wilde, Fiódor Dostoyevski, Edgar Allan Poe and Ignacio Manuel Altamirano.

The collection will be called Ipstorias Clásicas, which will be a true adaptation to bring the non-reading public closer to the work of the great writers, who when they see them want to read the book. And then we will do it with Mexican classics ”, he adds.

The developer with 30 years of experience highlights that, in addition to actively promote and encourage reading Among a recent generation of readers and to strengthen the habits of consolidated readers, “Ipstori is a projection platform for new authors, which allows them to have transparent and constant income, both for them in their role as writers, and for the artists involved , above the conventional percentage offered by the publishing industry.

Thanks to our innovative editorial model, we have been able to bring together a large number of new authors, adapt classic texts and incorporate established Latin American narrators who have decided to create exclusive content for us, ”he points out.

She says she is convinced that reading continues to be the only reliable way to learn and improve men’s cognitive abilities. “Having a more prepared, sensitive and empathetic population will affect how we respond to social problems and how we get involved as a community. Giving artistic creators more income is a way to better value their work and its importance for society and culture ”.

With a normal subscription cost ranging from 49 pesos a months, 299 a semester or 540 pesos a year, Ipstori will have free access during may.

Finally, Ruth Reséndiz admits that the closure due to the pandemic forced them to abruptly change their way of working and to look for a new one. “We had to dock, but we already got a good rhythm. We even hesitate to return to the office, because we have become very efficient. Maybe we’ll rent a smaller space and a traveling booth to record. For now, we are very excited about the people’s response. ”

The application http://ipstori.com/ is available on Google Play and the App Store.

