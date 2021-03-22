They share new photos of Camila Fernández’s baby

“Cayetana”, was limited to writing in his publication in which he added a couple of emojis in the shape of hearts. The snapshot partially showed America carrying the baby while gently holding her hand.

Although this photograph does not reveal many details, it did not go unnoticed by the followers of Camila’s twin, as they immediately reacted by sending her affectionate messages. Among which stands out that of another of Cayetana’s aunts, Valentina, the youngest daughter of Alejandro Fernández. “I urge … Now … I can’t …”, the young woman wrote, showing how eager she is to meet her niece.

In the last straight of her pregnancy, Camila Fernández does not stop working

According to the information provided by the happy parents, for Cayetana to be born, Camila underwent a cesarean section. The girl was 49 centimeters tall and weighed three kilos and 660 grams. From his name, the daughter of America and Alexander explained why she chose him.

“It means strong as a stone, it is the only name that I love, in addition to mine, that is why I am going to name it that way,” shared Fernández, although her father had already revealed that the little girl would be called Cayetana, in an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga.