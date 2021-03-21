They set fire and vandalize the exterior of the office of the President of Ukraine in Kiev (VIDEOS)

On Saturday night supporters of Sergei Sternenko, former leader of a branch of the ultra-nationalist Pravy Sektor party, came out to protest and gathered near the presidential headquarters.

Ukrainian protesters set fire to the plaque with the inscription ‘President of Ukraine’ in the office of President Vladimir Zelenski in Kiev and vandalized the exterior of the building during the protest this Saturday in rejection of the sentence handed down to Sergey Sternenko, former leader of a subsidiary regional party of the ultra-nationalist Pravy Séktor party, sentenced last month to seven years and three months in prison for kidnapping a pro-Russian politician.

The protest was organized on the occasion of Sternenko’s birthday, who turned 26 on March 20. His supporters gathered near the presidential headquarters in the Ukrainian capital, painted the building’s facade, smashed the glass on one of the doors and even set off fireworks.

The country’s deputy interior minister, Antón Geráschenko, declared that the organizers of “this provocation” wanted the police to use force against the protesters “so that there would be bloodshed,” so the forces of order did not intervene on purpose. The senior official stressed that it was not a peaceful demonstration.

For his part, Sergei Sternenko denies his link to the kidnapping of the politician, but in addition to this criminal case for which he received the conviction, he also faces other accusations, including the murder of Ivan Kuznetsov who had participated in an attack against him. in 2018. The young man claims that on that occasion he acted in self-defense.