They sequence the entire genome of a 35,000-year-old woman

Using samples from the skull of a woman who lived 35,000 years ago in a region that is now part of Romania, researchers have for the first time succeeded in sequencing the entire genome of women.

Pestera Muierii 1 is the name given to this woman, one of the three individuals whose remains were found in a set of caves called Pestera Muierii. The name roughly means “the cave of women.” This set of caves, located in Baia de Fier, in southern Romania, is known for its cave bear remains and for the discovery in the 1950s of skulls and other parts of the skeletons of three women who lived ago about 35,000 years.

The team led by Mattias Jakobsson, from the University of Uppsala in Sweden, found, after a detailed analysis, that Pestera Muierii 1 had a high genetic diversity.

Very few complete human genomes older than 30,000 years have been sequenced. Now that the research team has been able to read the entire genome of Pestera Muierii 1, they have been able to see its similarities to modern humans in Europe, while also verifying that it is not a direct ancestor of these. It is a predecessor of the hunter-gatherers that lived in Europe until the end of the last Ice Age.

In previous studies, other researchers observed that the shape of its skull has similarities to both the skull of modern humans and that of Neanderthals. Because of this and other clues, they assumed that the woman had a higher fraction of Neanderthal ancestry than other contemporaries of hers. But the genetic analysis of the current study shows that he has the same low level of Neanderthal DNA as most of the individuals who lived in his time. Compared to the remains of some individuals who lived 5,000 years earlier, such as Pestera Oase 1, she only had half the Neanderthal ancestry.

What is preserved from the skull of Pestera Muierii 1, whose entire genome has been successfully sequenced. (Photo: Mattias Jakobsson)

The expansion of anatomically modern humans out of Africa around 80,000 years ago is an important period in human history and is often described as a genetic bottleneck, that is, as a loss of genetic diversity as all members of the population descend. of the same and small group of people, with the health problems that this can entail. It has been believed that those who populated Asia and Europe were descended from a very small number of African explorers. Indeed, even today human genetic diversity is lower in non-African populations than in African ones. The fact that Pestera Muierii 1 has high genetic diversity implies that the greatest loss of genetic diversity occurred during the last Ice Age (which ended around 10,000 years ago) and not during migration out of Africa.

The study is titled “Genome of Pestera Muierii skull shows high diversity and low mutational load in pre-glacial Europe”. And it has been published in the academic journal Current Biology. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)