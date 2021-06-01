“They sent me ‘selfies’ with guns”

Anonymity in social networks can be, on many occasions, synonymous with danger, especially for those who receive threats and do not know where exactly they come from. Actress Sara Sálamo has long denounced the countless amount of derogatory comments that They accuse her of being the culprit of the poor performance of her partner, the soccer player Isco Alarcón.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, the actress has denounced the large number of threats and insults you receive daily on social media. Much of them come from a group of fans who accuse Sálamo of Isco’s attitude on the pitch.

“Putting that I am with a person in the first place is not what most represents me as a person. It is absurd because in interviews They push me to report the machismo I suffer and then most of the questions are addressed to my partner or the problems that being with my partner causes me, “explained the actress who is now experiencing one of her best professional moments after the premiere of The Year of Fury.

“I have received death threats, even with photographs with weapons. Very crazy … They sent me selfies with weapons and saying ‘we are going to kill you'”Added Sara Sálamo who, on many occasions, has denounced the sexist comments she receives through her social networks.

“In Spain there is no machismo,” the actress wrote, ironic, in a tweet in which, in addition, she shared several screenshots with some of the words that some Real Madrid fans dedicate to her. “You have killed Isco, bitch” or “Bitch, I’ll never forgive you for what you did to Isco” are some of the insults the actress received when the white team lost by a landslide against Valencia CF