. – Dr. Miguel Ángel Pérez Alvarado was nervous.

The pandemic situation was serious enough. He was transporting patient after patient with symptoms of covid-19, but there was something else that worried this veteran doctor who spent 11 years traveling in a public ambulance from Mexico City.

“At home he said, ‘Let’s be separated from each other.’ He wanted to keep us safe because he knew that his working conditions were not safe, ”said his wife, Nancy Edith Alba Cuéllar, in an interview with CNN.

Dr. Pérez, the father of three girls, told her that her ambulance team had not received adequate protection, such as gloves, overalls, and masks to keep them safe. According to his wife, he complained to his bosses, but they replied that there was no more money available for better supplies.

Still, he kept doing his job. It was in mid-April when he began to feel ill.

By April 20, Dr. Pérez had been hospitalized with a confirmed covid-19 infection. On April 22, he wrote the last message to his family before being intubated.

“Be very careful. I love you all, ”were the words he sent in a text message to his wife. He passed away a few days later.

Dr. Pérez was among several dozen public paramedics who, according to his colleagues, were infected because the government did not supply the necessary equipment against the highly infectious disease.

In response to CNN’s request for comment on the allegations of inadequate personal protective equipment, federal agencies that administer paramedics noted that adequate manning is provided. They declined to provide figures on the number of staff who have either recruited or died from covid-19.

CNN interviewed seven paramedics and a doctor who work in public ambulances in Mexico City, who belong to two different sections of the country’s Ministry of Health. All eight said they have a feeling of betrayal because they argue the government has not helped keep them safe.

“From the beginning we took precautions,” said Fátima Torrés, a 29-year-old paramedic who tested positive for the virus. “But we didn’t have much material to avoid contagion.”

“I don’t know anyone who goes to work and is not afraid”

Mexico is suffering the worst days of the epidemic so far, with 129,184 coronavirus cases and 15,357 deaths confirmed as of Wednesday, although health officials say the actual numbers are likely much higher.

On the front lines are paramedics, who transfer patients to hospitals across the city. In interviews with CNN, these professionals described many deficiencies in protective equipment, including low-quality masks (not the recommended N95 masks to protect health workers), face shields unless they bought their own, a small amount of low-quality gloves, goggles, and coveralls; and the lack of equipment to isolate covid-19 patients within ambulances.





Since no insulation capsules were provided inside their work vehicles, paramedics described sticking trash bags around the cabin to isolate patients as much as possible.

“I don’t know anyone who goes to work and is not afraid,” said Oscar Prado, a paramedic who has worked in public ambulances for 10 years. “The level of stress we are working under is immense and we are angry that we do not receive adequate support from our superiors,” he added.

Each paramedic we spoke with had purchased some additional supplies, from N95 masks, swimming goggles, and snorkels to hazardous materials suits.

One man, who spoke anonymously for fear of losing his job, said that when the supplies he bought are exhausted, he will not work again. “Not worth it. They’re sending you to war with nothing. You don’t send firefighters to a fire without equipment. It is the same for us. ”

A Government response that does not agree

Mexico City’s public ambulance fleet is a group of different units, which are in different government agencies and ministries. The city depends on large numbers of private for-profit ambulances and volunteer groups like the Red Cross to help meet its emergency medical needs.

Even without a global pandemic, paramedics say their numbers are insufficient to serve the city’s population, roughly 21 million people.

Those who spoke to CNN about deficient supplies are workers at the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (Issste) and the Regulatory Center for Medical Emergencies, known as CRUM. The two agencies, both under the Mexican Ministry of Health, operate around 130 ambulances in the capital.

“[El CRUM] guarantees the provision of personal protection supplies, essential to carry out their work, recognized as highly specialized and that provide services with the highest standards of care and patient protection, “a CRUM spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN.

In a WhatsApp message to CNN, the Issste said that “[nuestras ambulancias] they have the necessary supplies. ”

Both statements appear to be demonstrably false, based on interviews with paramedical personnel.

There were no responses to repeated requests to both agencies about the official number of ambulance healthcare workers who were infected with coronavirus and who died.

“I think of my family”

The epidemic in Mexico has shown no signs of slowing down. “We are living one of the most complex and dangerous moments of the epidemic,” said Cristian Morales, representative of the World Health Organization in Mexico, during a press conference on Tuesday.

That means that the demand for emergency medical services remains extremely high.

“I think about my family,” said another paramedic who asked to remain anonymous. “I think of Dr. Pérez’s family. What if that happened to mine?

When CNN spoke a few weeks ago with Dr. Pérez’s wife, Nancy, she was concerned that her husband was not the last ambulance worker to die.

“There are many of his colleagues, many people who are still at risk and do not have the necessary supplies to work properly and be safe,” he said.

His words were prophetic.

Last weekend, Sergio Arturo Mendoza Romero, 53, a paramedic who had practiced for 33 years and was a former colleague of Dr. Pérez, died of coronavirus after being intubated and fighting for his life for weeks in hospital.

His colleagues believe he contracted the virus while doing his job.

Meanwhile, the Pérez family is now struggling to get help from the government as the doctor was the sole breadwinner for the family.

“I just think it is unfair. My husband and colleagues are just doing their job. They do it out of necessity and because they love what they do, ”said Nancy. “They are helping their country,” he insisted.

But in the face of an unprecedented pandemic, it seems that their country is not helping them.