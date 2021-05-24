They sell one of the most famous viral videos on the Internet for $ 760 thousand

A couple of days ago we told you that the most viral video in YouTube history would disappear from the platform this week because its creators they would have decided to sell it through an electronic auction.

The video is the famous “Charlie bit my finger”, in which it was carried out by 2 small brothers, where the baby strongly bit one of the fingers of his older brother’s hand.

The video was taken 14 years ago and the family that originally recorded it shared it on YouTube so that their family could have a fun time with the antics of their little ones, without ever imagining the phenomenon that this would become.

According to information provided by Insider, the creators of this home video decided to put this clip up for sale as an NFT (an asset that uses blockchain technology to enable ultimate ownership of digital products) at an auction that was held last weekend.

“Make an offer to own the soon-to-be-eliminated YouTube phenomenon, Charlie bit my finger, leaving you as the sole owner of this adorable piece of internet history,” was the written offer on the auction site where the video was Market Stall.

Finally, the same website indicated that the video was finally sold for $ 760,999. In addition, it was reported that in the next few hours, the video will be downloaded from YouTube as it already belongs to someone else.

Similarly, whoever acquired it got the opportunity to create their own parody of the video with its original protagonists, who are now all teenagers.

Throughout all these years, this video accumulated more than 882 million views on YouTube.

You are interested in:

Famous meme protagonist manages to sell her image for almost $ 500 thousand

Rare Superman comic sells for a record $ 3.2 million