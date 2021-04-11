They sell hot dogs with real gold foil in Mexico



Hot dogs are sold in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, where they are especially famous for the large number of ingredients you can put on them.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The city of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, is well known for its wide range of hot dogs, which are especially famous because in this region they are usually prepared with bacon, beans, guacamole, chorizo, and many other ingredients. Now, in addition, if you feel like spending a little more money, you can also ask to put some gold in it.

The precious hot dog is sold in Dogos del Miami, owned by Tomás Arredondo “El Miami”, and the name of its curious product is Dogo Dubai, alluding to the famous city of the United Arab Emirates, famous for its ultra-modern architecture and avant-garde lifestyle.

On the other hand, it was also called a dogo, because that is how they call hot dogs in this region.

It should be noted that the gold sheets used are 24 karat gold, and are fully edible. Three sheets are put on each hot dog.

The hot dog, in addition to the precious metal, can also have tomato, onion, ketchup, mayonnaise, and really all the other ingredients you want.

The product is delivered to the customer in an elegant wooden box to maintain the style.

Each Dubai hot dog is priced at $ 50.

