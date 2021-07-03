Cybercriminals operating on the Darknet also offer coronavirus vaccines in exchange for a dollar amount or its equivalent in cryptocurrency.

If the Darknet is characterized by something, it is because it can be operated through it absolutely anonymously and that is being used by criminals to sell false vaccination certificates and even doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

According to a report by blockchain analytics company Coinfirm, ten injections of AstraZeneca can be purchased for $ 250 or its equivalent in crypto. Criminals especially prefer Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR) and among others.

Research reveals that most of the sellers on the Darknet are based in Russia or the United States. While the main buyers of vaccines or falsified certificates, according to the report, are citizens of Eastern Europe.

Darknet

Scam and privacy

The report presented by the blockchain analytics firm highlighted a vendor under the name “COVID-19 Vaccine Shop,” where buyers can find dozens of Pfizer-BionTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and even the Russian Sputnik vaccine. V.

The report also warns that paying for false certificates or vaccines does not ensure that the customer receives the product.. During the analysis of the address where payments for these products are received, it was detected that it belongs to a group of 145 addresses with other payment acceptance addresses, which have previously been used by sellers of stolen or cloned credit cards, traffickers of drugs and scammers, especially linked to the crypto world.

Finally, the report warns that those transactions made with cryptocurrencies with a limited or no KYC become an easy entry and exit ramp of income for criminals to collect without being detected.

The post They sell for BTC and ETH fake certificates of COVID-19 vaccines on the Darknet was first seen on BeInCrypto.