They sell as a “bargain” a Porsche Carrera GT that belonged to Jenson Button

ACD July 26, 2021

An exclusive Porsche Carrera GT, which belonged to Formula 1 champion Jenson Button, has just been sold for 820,000 euros – a bargain!

The Porsche Carrera GT is one of the supercars that marked an era. Although he never competed, he is a model that takes racing cars as inspiration and DNA.

This car was born riding a V-10 derived from a program intended for Formula 1 and became one of the best supercars ever and thus the Porsche flagship of the 2000s.

This has caused it to have been owned, and driven, by great car enthusiasts and collectors. One of them was Jenson button, world champion in 2009 and one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers of the time.

In perfect condition and with just 8,000 km

Precisely, the unit that was in his garage has just been sold for about 820,000 euros. Button acquired it in 2004 and was his mount while he resided in Monaco and rode for Honda.

This Porsche Carrera GT that has just been sold is painted in Seal Gray, which makes it even more exclusive, since according to Collecting Cars, the company that has been in charge of the sale, only 10 percent of the 1,270 were finished with this tonality.

Both the paint and the terracotta-colored interior are in exceptional condition, as you would expect from a car with the equivalent of just over 8,000 kilometers on the odometer. Extensive service records show that the car has been constantly driven a few hundred kilometers each year, with a peak of 4,000 kilometers between the first and second service.

The 820,000 euros that have been paid for this Carrera GT are not as high as it might seem. In fact, A similar unit was sold a long time ago in Los Angeles for 1.1 million euros (And that among its owners did not have a whole Formula 1 world champion).

