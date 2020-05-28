A new chapter is written in the history of the conspiracy theory about 5G and the coronavirus in the UK. Now, according to BBC News, scammers are trying to sell a USB stick for $ 350 with just 128MB of storage that promises to protect you from the dangers of the new network.

The 5BioShield uses “Quantum holographic catalyst technology”To protect a family home against the 5G network. Of course it is a USB that is fake and does not protect you at all. However, conspiracists have not stopped promoting it.

To top it off, the supposedly special memory has been recommended by a member of the Glastonbury City Council 5G Advisory Committee. The city, known worldwide as the venue for the annual Glastonbury Festival, has called for an investigation into the 5G network for fear of security. Those fears have also led to conspiracy theories linking the 5G network to the coronavirus in recent months, and some people have even burned 5G towers for fear of COVID-19.

An external member of the Glastonbury 5G Advisory Committee, Tony Hall, recommended this device in a recent report from the Glastonbury Council (PDF). He stated “we use this device and find it useful”. In the same report, Hall also states that “flocks of birds [caen] from the sky dead when 5G is turned on ”, and that“ people suffer nosebleeds and suicide rates increase ”. The same report includes references that falsely link the spread of the new coronavirus and 5G.

A security company ordered a 5BioShield to analyze and investigate the quantum holographic catalyst technology. After opening the device, the researchers found a common 128MB USB flash drive Made in China, it only had one additional decal.

So far there is no scientific evidence to suggest that the 5G network is harmful to the environment or to people and, above all, causes COVID-19.

