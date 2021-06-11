They sell an old presidential plane, the one used by Felipe Calderón

MEXICO CITY.

The Institute to Return the Stolen to the People reported that on June 11 the old presidential plane, ‘Benito Juárez’, which was used by former President Felipe Calderón, was sold.

The aircraft, Boeing Company brand model 757-225, was sold for the amount of 65 million pesos.

According to Indep, ‘in the Military Air Base number 19, between the roar of the power of the turboprop engines, the take off of planes and helicopters of the Mexican Air Force, the Second Aircraft Auction, to Closed Envelope, was a success. in song of obtaining resources’.

We are waiting for you in our next events, stay tuned in all our social networks and official site: https://t.co/DnJHg3c2rR

Report apocryphal pages, avoid being a victim of fraud

Don’t be fooled! pic.twitter.com/zJiG3UHn4Z – IndepOficialMex (@IndepOficialMex) June 11, 2021

On this occasion, four purchase offers were received in Closed Envelope (two of these offered for the same lot), with three being the winners, for a total amount of $ 125,545,000.00 pesos. Next, the lots that were sold:

Lot 7, made up of a Cessna Citation aircraft, model 501SP, purchased for $ 8,110,000.00 pesos. Lot 13, made up of a Eurocopter France model EC225 LP helicopter, which was taken by the participant who paid $ 52,435,000.00 pesos. Lot 14, integrated a Boeing Company model 757-225 aircraft, the so-called old Presidential plane, which was sold for $ 65,000,000.00 pesos.

From an early hour, in the facilities of the old Presidential Hangar, buyers landed who, with yellow envelopes in hand, made their purchase proposals.

From the control tower, the General Director of INDEP, Ernesto Prieto Ortega, gave authorization for the take-off of this Second Aircraft Auction carried out by INDEP under his mandate.