They sell a racing Porsche 911 that belonged to Pablo Escobar

ACD April 10, 2021

A racing Porsche 911 that belonged to drug lord Pablo Escobar has been put up for sale for 2 million euros.

Pablo Escobar He was one of the most important drug traffickers in history. After passing away in 1993, his popularity grew again for the famous Netflix series and now he has even become a pop icon.

During his criminal career, Escobar amassed an incredible fortune that allowed him to become one of the richest people in the world and that allowed him to purchase a large amount of property, such as houses and cars.

This Porsche 911 participated in important races

Precisely, one of them, a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR IROC which was owned by the infamous drug trafficker, and with which the Brazilian pilot Emerson Fiitipaldi competed, has just been put up for sale through the DuPont Registry. The price that is asked for it, about 2.2 million dollars (close to 2 million euros), is within reach of very few savings.

The IROC, short for International Race of ChampionsIt was a now defunct competition that featured drivers from different disciplines in identical cars. The 1973-1974 IROC had an impressive lineup, with veterans from Formula 1, NASCAR, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After a stint in the IROC, the eastern Porsche driven by Fittipaldi was sold to private pilot John Tunstall, which led him in a handful of races, until he came into the hands of Escobar. He put the body of a 935 “Moby Dick” on it and raced the car for fun in the 1980s.

The car was kept in a warehouse after Escobar’s arrest, but now it has been restored to its full glory once again, in the Fittipaldi livery in Sahara Beige.

Now, has been put up for sale for a whopping $ 2.2 million, a price that, although high, is not at all exaggerated. The asking fee matches the $ 2.3 million paid for a similar Porsche 911 IROC at a 2016 auction of cars from the comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s collection.