They sell a Kobe Bryant sticker for almost 2 million dollars

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, at 41, in Calabasas, California, while he was with his daughter ‘Gigi’ and seven more people. The world of sport was paralyzed for a few days in his memory, and today his memory is still alive.

The numbers ‘8’ and ’24’ of Los angeles lakers he became a legend, and anyone wants to have a memory of him. So much so, that this weekend, the online auction house and repository of sports memorabilia, Goldin Auctions, sold a Kobe Bryant sticker in his rookie year.

According to the report on the status of the letter, it had the highest statistics in all its sections, being therefore qualified with the prestigious recognition of “black label”. This has also resulted in a large increase in its value.

Sold for almost $ 2 million

The chrome of Kobe Bryant It has been sold for 1.8 million dollars -something more than 1.5 million euros-, and from Goldin Auctions they have not revealed the name of the buyer. However, what the auction house has wanted to demonstrate is the increase in the value of the letter, since a few weeks after his death, many of the Lakers legend’s stickers began to be seen on the Internet. In this case, its value has increased by 600%, according to eBay sales data.

Other millionaire stickers

But that of Kobe Bryant has not been the only chrome that has been sold for such a large figure, because among the most expensive is that of the ‘Logoman’ edition of Luka Doncic, that was sold for $ 4.6 million.

You can also find the rookie letter signed by Tom brady, which was sold on Thursday for $ 1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace. It is believed to be the highest price ever paid for a football sticker, much higher than the previous one, which sold for nearly $ 500,000.

This sale is still far from cracking the list of the most expensive trading card sales to date: Mickey Mantle – 1952 Topps – $ 5.2M

Luka Doncic – 1: 1 Logoman – $ 4.6M

Mike Trout – 2009 Superfractor – $ 3.9M

Honus Wagner – T206 PSA 5 – $ 3.1M

Mickey Mantle – 1952 Topps – $ 2.8M pic.twitter.com/zlRhNsi3FY – Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 5, 2021

However, the topps chrome Mickey Mantle out of 1952 sold for a whopping $ 5.2 million at PWCC Marketplace, thus becoming the most expensive chrome in history.