They seized 50 kilos of cocaine “Cristiano Ronaldo” in an apartment in New York



Labeled “CR7”.

Photo: US Department of Justice / Courtesy

Authorities seized 50 kilograms of cocaine, stamped with the brand “CR7” (Cristiano Ronaldo), in an apartment in the Jamaica neighborhood, Queens (NYC).

More than $ 200,000 dollars and a loaded gun, The authorities said yesterday, announcing the operation carried out on Monday. Christopher Jones and Wykim Williams were arrested that day in the joint investigation of the Drug Administration (DEA), the New York City Special Narcotics Attorney and the State Police.

Officers observed Jones entering 152-11 89th Avenue building empty-handed Monday afternoon and then exiting with a heavy suitcase, according to the statement. He was arrested shortly thereafter and authorities found that the luggage was full of cash.

Later, officers observed Williams entering an apartment in the building and obtained a search warrant. Inside they found the huge stash of labeled cocaine and the loaded gun, along with a variety of paraphernalia, authorities said.

Jones and Williams were charged with felony drug and weapons offenses. Cash bail was set at $ 150,000 for Jones and $ 250,000 for Williams, according to the statement, cited by the New York Post.

The cocaine was recovered from a seventh-floor apartment in a two-building, 17 story residential complex in Queens containing a gym, lap pool and roof deck. https://t.co/Yr9s5vxZnL – NECN (@NECN) April 2, 2021