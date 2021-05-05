they seem wrapped in bubble wrap

When you are a prestigious brand, you can afford to do risky bets and crazy designs and sometimes they can even be successful.

For example, these sports shoes that Moschino has launched and that they are lined with something very similar to the bubble wrap used for packing.

It is not that someone has been left half with unboxing: it is really the intention of the brand that its baptized Double Bubble Shoes look as if they are packed.

Made with a polyester lining and with a rubber bottom, the curious material with which the upper is covered is a particular polyurethane fabric and is not as fragile as it appears: no matter how much you want, you can’t pop the bubbles.

Moschino’s unmistakable teddy bear It could not be missing in the design and in this case it constitutes the entire sole. In addition, the brand logo appears on the strap puller and on the tongue.

Leaving aside the original design, the brand has wanted to offer comfortable and has equipped them with a memory foam insole that allows gradual adaptation of the foot. As expected, its price is not for all budgets: the unique footwear can be purchased through the brand’s website for an amount of 395 euros, shipping costs not included. Will they send it to you wrapped in bubble wrap?

