La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. 8

Montreal. Indebted to the neck and deprived of action for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Circo del Sol is on the brink of the abyss and an intense battle is brewing behind the scenes to save this Canadian cultural company.

Former firefighter and tycoon Guy Laliberté, the 1984 founder of the group that he later sold in 2015, to avoid bankruptcy, said he was able to reach into his pocket again. Recovery will have to be done again, but not at any cost, he warned, determined not to see his baby sold to private groups.

The billionaire decided to embark on the rescue, surrounded by a super team, without further details.

The pandemic dealt a severe blow to the famous troupe that conquered the planet with its poetic and colorful shows. Overnight, in March, he had to cancel 44 productions worldwide, from Las Vegas to Tel Aviv, passing through Lyon, Moscow or Melbourne, and sent out 4,679 acrobats and technicians, that is, 95 percent of your employees.

Faced with a slump in revenue and threatened with bankruptcy, in early May, the global entertainment giant circus commissioned a Canadian bank to evaluate the options, including their sale.

Meanwhile, its shareholders approved to provide a financing of $ 50 million for its short-term liquidity needs.

One of the eight space tourists who have traveled to the International Space Station in 2009, Laliberté, relinquished control of the circus for a billion dollars in 2015.

The company was transferred to the US private fund TPG Capital, which today owns 55 percent of the capital, while 25 percent is held by the Chinese fund Fosun, owner of Club Med and Thomas Cook, and the remaining 20 percent, the public- Private Quebec Insurance and Pension Fund.

Since 2015, the circus has embarked on costly acquisitions and renovations of permanent show rooms while, according to Quebec press critics, its distinctive creative spirit was on the decline.

Fearing that the circus would be sold to other foreign interests, the Quebec government recently offered a conditional loan of $ 200 million to the circus to relaunch its activities.

The agreement in principle is contingent on the headquarters remaining in Montreal and the province being able to buy back the US and Chinese stakes in a timely manner.

The state does not want to operate the circus, but it is too important for Quebec to leave it to foreigners, the government said.

As a consolation, the circus resumed performances last week in Hangzhou, China, about 700 kilometers from Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified.