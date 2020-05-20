The Lagunera Association of Soccer Entrepreneurs (ALEF), made up of some seven soccer fields or “Uruguayo” in La Laguna, such as Victoria Soccer, La Bombonera, Planet Gol and some others, indicated yesterday that they will seek a meeting with state authorities to reopen their establishments.

Through a press conference, Rafael Ibarra and Alfonso Méndez, representatives of the ALEF, mentioned that they have been without activities for about two months, which deprives them of having some economic perception, in addition to the fact that 300 families depend directly on the operation of the dedicated establishments to amateur soccer. Likewise, they mentioned that, during the meeting that they will hold this Friday with the health authorities of the state of Coahuila, they will seek to obtain approval for the reopening of their establishments, in addition to adapting to health and assistance measures to be able to return to the activities with the general public.

In turn, they will seek that the authorities of the state of Durango can receive the representatives of the association, seeking in the same way, the reopening of the courts located in the neighboring entity. In addition to that, Ibarra and Méndez emphasized that, in the event that the reopening of their establishments is authorized, entry to these would be controlled in a first stage, since only players could enter the facilities, in addition to have thermometers at the entrance, as well as antibacterial gel and sanitized premises.

Finally, they mentioned that they will try to reactivate the soccer economy in La Laguna, implementing some promotions of inscriptions and arbitrations, trying to return players from the entire region.

