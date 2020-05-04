Servants of the Nation work to place in two days 200 thousand credits to the floor in the urban areas of the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco and Puebla. In a video broadcast on networks, the national coordinator of Programs for the Development of the Presidency of the Republic, Gabriel García Hernández, reported that through telephone calls the servers plan to place credits so that the President can boast the figure in the report that will be released this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Read How to get IMSS credit for micro-entrepreneurs

“We are going to demonstrate this idea that every crisis is also an area of ​​opportunity. The solidarity that you are going to have tomorrow through telephone work, has to reach a goal, which is about 200 thousand credits that we have to place, 100,000 on Saturday, 100,000 on Sunday, “he said.

Servants of the Nation work to place in two days 200 thousand credits to the floor. Photo: Reforma

“To achieve that goal with your effort, on Sunday night we are going to be able to celebrate one of the great achievements of the Fourth Transformation: a report that the President of the Republic, who is a million families, will be able to give. that are protected with loans to the floor to activate the regional economy. “

The federal official explained that the loans for 25 thousand pesos will be concentrated in the urban areas most affected by Covid-19, that is, those in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Jalisco and Puebla.

The information of the specific zones, he said, has been available to the servers since yesterday at 8:00 am.

“We are going to strengthen all the areas that are highly damaged by the Coronavirus, where there are many families who are at home and need that financial instrument to strengthen their businesses, to save jobs, this act of solidarity is going to be very important, because from now on () it will appear to you in your Integral System of Regional Development, Siden, placement of loans to speak exactly from those areas, we are going to demonstrate solidarity, “he said.

García Hernández assured that the placement of 200 thousand credits is a new goal that aims to reach a final figure of one million credits for families who depend on their small businesses.

“It is an important matter for us to be able to reach a new goal, to climb a new summit, to conquer it, which is to have a million Mexicans, from Mexican families who depend on their small businesses, from those who come from the culture of effort, is to achieve to have them identified in such a way that they receive a credit to the word of 25 thousand pesos, and with that they save their businesses, conserve employment and protect their families, “he insisted.

The coordinator reiterated that through these actions, the federal government seeks to help support the other crisis, which will be lack and economic need.

