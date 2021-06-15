They seek to extradite a California mother accused of killing her son and throwing him on a hiking trail to Las Vegas

Authorities in Clark County in Las Vegas seek to extradite California’s Hispanic mother, Samantha Moreno Rodríguez, to face charges against her in that city for the murder of her 7-year-old son Liam Husted.

Husted’s remains They were found on May 28 by the Mountain Springs Trailhead near Route 160.

The mother had abandoned the child’s father, with whom he lived in San Jose, California, four days earlier. The information handled by the authorities indicates that Moreno Rodríguez traveled by car first to Southern California and then to Nevada, where the child would have been killed.

How the victim was killed has not been specified by investigators. But walkers in the area were the ones who discovered the body of the minor.

Mother was arrested at a hotel in Denver, Colorado

Moreno Rodríguez, 35, was arrested last Tuesday at a hotel in Denver, Colorado, along with a man, who has not been identified.

The woman faces a court appearance in this state on Thursday. The defendant faces murder charges in Las Vegas.

“The short-term goal is to bring her back to Nevada so she can face the charges,” Clark District Attorney Steve Wolfson said this Monday as quoted by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Prosecutor’s Office in Las Vegas believes they have enough evidence against Samantha Moreno Rodríguez

“We believe that there is enough evidence to bring charges against her for murder and we want to proceed against her on that charge,” he argued.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and authorities in California are working together to clarify the case.

Digitally enhanced images of the minor released by police in Las Vegas helped identify the minor by people who knew Husted in San Jose.

It took authorities more than two weeks to confirm the identity of the boy, who was initially only identified as John “Little Zion” Doe.

The boy and his mother were staying at a hotel in Las Vegas the day before walkers found the boy’s body.

Neither the authorities nor the minor’s relatives have expressed themselves about the motivations that the suspect would have had for committing the crime.

