The coronavirus pandemic evidenced the need to digitize business processes in Mexico and the world, which is why se must “alphabetize” micro-businesses in the country in this area, since their survival depends on it and development when the health emergency ends, experts and authorities agreed.

Technology is an important vector for commercial development, therefore micro-business workers, employees, and owners must be digitally literate to seek social reconfiguration and technological inclusionsaid Guillermo Almada, AWS country manager for the public sector.

After the health emergency there will be irreversible changes and a number of modifications in the way of working, which must understand the society and the economic system of the countries, to avoid being left behind in the global economy, he explained during a virtual table organized by the Internet Association Mx.

“Technology has helped reconfigure how products move, how to react to such a crisis. We need to create more resilient systems, “he said.

Also read: Free app created to support MSMEs during Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic offered us an opportunity to channel the efforts undertaken to digitize processes such as the production, distribution and consumption of articles and services; which also evidenced certain disadvantages in the Mexican commercial sector, indicated the head of the Ministry of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín.

“The arrival of covid brought economic effects that were felt globally. In Mexico it was evident that there are areas for improvement in the productive and commercial sector to take advantage of a digital transformation ”, he assured.

The sale of goods and services over the internet during the health emergency minimized the economic effects for some businesses, however there were micro-businesses that did not have such tools, therefore the importance of promoting mechanisms that favor the population in this area, he detailed.

In Mexico there are more than 4.1 million micro, small and medium-sized companies (MiPyMEs), which contribute 41.8% of total employment, in addition to generating 72% of employment and 52% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

In this sense, the Asociación de Internet Mx presented the initiative #LeAtiendoPorInternet, a platform that seeks to train small merchants to be included in the digital world, as well as an information campaign in this regard.

Said website presents information, training courses and consultation materials with five pillars to help these businesses, said Enrique Culebro Karam, president of the Internet MX Association.

Wanted strengthen entrepreneurs who use instant messaging, video conferencing and others to provide their services, such as teachers, lawyers, therapists, doctors, etc.

It also aims to strengthen the use of social networks to create customer communities; increase the presence of brands in digital media; like promote the creation of own online stores to market the products, reported.

It may interest you: IP and IDB Invest will support MSMEs with loans for $ 12 billion

The use of a mobile application is relevant, since the fifth central axis of the project is collaboration between civil organizations and companies to offer a catalog of online services to deliver at home, stressed.

In addition to the massive campaign to use this resource, The aim is to train MSMEs to make inroads in this aspect, since this makes the difference, highlighted León David Pérez Vice President of Innovation AIMX.

Therefore, the estimate is to support 100 thousand micro-businesses in the next three months and reach 2 million MSMEs in the next two years, which will have a favorable impact on the economy, he said.

Private assistance

When micro-businesses want to enter the digital world too should take into account aspects such as the logistics structure, which includes inventory, transportation, managing your products in the store and so on, said Denis Yris, founder and CEO of Wortev.

Also read: Facebook presents Shops: seeks to help SMEs sell online

This different modality to sell is available for physical or virtual products and services, such as consulting in law, psychology, travel agencies, or personal input, for cars and others, he said.

In the case of Wortev, a company dedicated to supporting and strengthening MSMEs, a comprehensive basic scheme to start an online business can start from 5,000 pesosHowever, you can find options from 500 pesos a month, he said.

Digitization is here to stay, said Denis Yris, who comments that his own father is urged to build his parts sales business into the digital world, although at first he refused to do so.

“I recommend seeking help on how to type the company. It is an evolution to the business model, this part of integrating your digital commercial channel is not difficult, there are tools to start doing this process of evolution, but if you don’t know, seek help ”, he suggested.