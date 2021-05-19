They seek to clarify 70 years later the mystery of the “Somerton Man”

Australian authorities began this Wednesday the exhumation of the remains of the one known as “Man of Somerton” in order to solve the mystery about his identity and origin seventy years after his death through current DNA techniques.

The lifeless body of the “Somerton Man” was found on December 1, 1948 on the beach of the same name in the southern city of Adelaide and his mysterious identity has attracted the curiosity of hundreds of people over the years and generated numerous theories.

When he was found, the deceased was dressed in a suit and tie, but did not carry any identification, although yes a briefcase with articles of clothing without labels and several cryptic writings, plus a torn piece of paper with the words in Farsi “it’s finished.”

The authorities at that time filed the death as an “unsolved case” and buried the body in the Adelaide Cemetery under a tombstone with the identification: “unknown person”.

This morning the bulldozers began to slowly remove the earth and mud from the tomb where the mortal remains of the mysterious man rest.

Hours later the Police confirmed that they found a human skeleton next to the tag that identifies the deceased as an “unknown person”, collects the public channel ABC.

Authorities hope to obtain enough DNA samples from the body to be able to reconstruct the profile of the deceased, and thus try to identify or know its origin.

In April, South Australian Attorney General Vickie Chapman approved the exhumation of the remains on the grounds that the case had generated “strong public interest”.

“It’s an enduring mystery, but I think eventually we can discover some answers, thanks to the combined expertise of the South Australian Police and forensic team, “said Chapman.

The local authorities avoided specifying a date to know the results of the new investigation.