Canadian Victor Montagliani, president of Concacaf and vice-president of FIFA, assured that “it is strongly considered” that the European Leagues are played in a calendar year, and not from August to May, as is customary.

“In some parts of the American continent the season is played according to the calendar year. Perhaps it is a solution that could also be adopted in Europe and Africa. It has a great possibility of being discussed at national and continental level, ”he explained to an Italian radio station.

He pointed out that, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be played in the months of November and December, the competitions of the Old Continent could emulate the Major League Soccer (MLS) calendar, which begins in February and its champion will decides in November.

“Changing calendars is not an idea that can be easily dismissed. It can be a solution for the next two years and the 2022 World Cup, to be played in winter time, “he added.

Montagliani acknowledged that all planning or changes in the world football will have to be developed according to the evolution that occurs around the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced to suspend all competitions, mostly from the beginning of March.

