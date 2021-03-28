They seek to change name to river with racist connotation in Kansas

March 28, 2021

People seeking to rename a nondescript stream in Kansas, United States, called Negro hope their efforts will also lead to the renaming of other geographic features in the state that use terms with racist overtones.

Many of the characteristics that include the word Negro in their names have historical ties to violence against African Americans, according to historians.

Kansas has at least six landforms with that word, including an oil field in Cowley County and a creek in Atchison County.

The renaming effort so far has focused on a tributary of the Blue River that runs through a golf course in Tony Leawood and parts of southern Overland Park in Johnson County, Kansas.

No one knows exactly how the creek came to be called Black Creek in the 1850s, but one leading theory is that it was named after a slave who escaped from Missouri and preferred to commit suicide near the water rather than being recaptured.

A committee of Johnson County officials, activists and historians is studying the creek’s history and has begun the long process of renaming it, The Kansas City Star reported.

“The way we name places and how we look in public spaces really says a lot about what we value and what is important to us,” said Kenya Cox, executive director of the Kansas Commission on African American Affairs.

