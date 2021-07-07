They seek to approve the General Development Plan

MEXICO CITY. “With political will, the General Development Plan (PGD) can be approved in this legislature (which ends in August) because the city already requires it,” said the deputy yesterday. Guadalupe Chavira (Brunette), president of the Local Congress Administration Commission.

The vice-coordinator of the Morena bench, José Luis Rodríguez, agreed with his partner: “there is the intention that we can advance in this legislature, since a very important effort has been made to advance in what the Constitution says related to the integration of the Planning Institute.

As the times are, still in this legislature the commissions and the plenary session of Congress would be able to analyze in commissions and take them to the plenary session, even respecting the ten business days that the Constitution sets (minimum period for analysis), ”he said. .

On the contrary, the deputy Federico Döring (PAN), president of the Development Planning Commission, said that “there is no fatal term that forces us to remove it in this legislature; I assume that the constitution gives the citizens and Congress six months to do it right and not do it as much as it was criticized that the simulated consultations and the attempts to approve general development programs had been done previously, which were more organized crime than the real estate cartel that negotiates with the inhabitants of the city ”.

Last Monday they were published in the official Gazette from the city the calls for open public consultation and consultation with indigenous peoples and neighborhoods on the PGD, which will take place from August 5 to 12.

“With political will, the General Development Plan can be approved in this legislature, because the city already requires it”, Guadalupe Chavira, president of the Administration Commission

According to Rodríguez, from Monday, July 5, when the public call was published and until August 4, “the pre-consultation will take place, which consists of receiving the opinion of the organized society, I am going to open work meetings and consultation in the District 12, where there is a very participatory community and we have neighborhoods that have an extraordinary experience ”.

But the call does not refer to such a “pre-consultation”, it only establishes that the consultation will take place from August 5 to 12.

Chavira added that “Congress is obliged to build planning instruments in a responsible manner, because it is for 20 years, we are talking about one of the most important planning instruments to give the city a break and we have to listen to all the voices of society ”, but civil organizations consider that this is not being fulfilled.

“There is the intention that we can advance in this legislature, since a very important effort has been made to advance in what the Constitution says”, José Luis Rodríguez, vice-coordinator Morena.

Monica Tapia, director of the Ruta Cívica organization, stated that “the fact that the Head of Government has sent the PGD and PGOT project to Congress when it is no longer in regular session means that they are seeking an extraordinary period; It is the method of ‘it goes because it goes’. We have witnessed that before.

The head of government is having a very hierarchical leadership, with little deliberation and little consensus with society in planning and territorial ordering. They send the two documents in packages, taking advantage of the overwhelming majority of Morena in this legislature ”.

They are not projects, they are the “basis for consultations”

The Executive sent to Congress the projects of the General Development Plan 2020-2040 and the General Program of Territorial Organization 2020-2035 last Friday for its “discussion and approval of the plenary session of the legislative body.”

But last Monday the Secretary of Government, Alfonso Suárez del Real, retracted.

In my similar scope, SG / 815/2021, through which the documents Project of the General Development Plan of Mexico City 2020-2040 and Project of the General Program of Territorial Organization of CDMX 2020-2035 were sent, I comment that These will serve as the basis for the planned consultations, ”Suárez del Real told Congress.

The new office was shared yesterday by the deputy Federico Döring through his Twitter account.

I celebrate the rectification that @GobCDMX made regarding the Projects of the General Development Plan of the CDMX 2020-2040 and the General Program of Territorial Organization of the CDMX 2020-2035 sent to @Congreso_CdMex through @ SuarezdelReal1 “, added the PAN in the social network.

* In the following link you will find the latest news