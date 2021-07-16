They seek scenic reactivation

MEXICO CITY. About 35 million 980 thousand pesos will allocate Federal Ministry of Culture to the project National Circuit of Performing Arts in Independent Spaces throughout the country, which will benefit 140 theater and dance groups, which will perform 1,400 performances between October and December in independent forums.

In an interview with Excelsior, Antonio Zúñiga, director of the Hellenic Cultural Center, explained that this call received 353 projects, of which 20 were discarded due to administrative failures and a jury chose 140 with themes of clown, conventional theater, experimental, for boys and girls, drama and dance .

Each company, listed in the following link //bit.ly/3wNwRvk, will receive 250 thousand pesos for 10 functions in independent spaces, and of these the best 16 will receive an additional 61,250 pesos for one more function in Chapultepec.

This program seeks the reactivation of independent spaces, after a year and a half of pandemic, said Zúñiga. “It seems to me that it is an unprecedented public policy action and I would like to say it with a tempered spirit so that my words are not taken as just flying bells.”

And he added: “I have had to do everything, and that I remember I had never seen an initiative like this (…) I do not remember a festival of 1,400 performances in two and a half months to close the year with 140 groups and 176 spaces”.

The jury was made up of Alicia Sánchez, Janet Pinela, Jorge Díaz, Lourdes González and Ireri Mugica.

Zúñiga explained the selection mechanism: initially, the Helénico provided a list of 40 names and later, “in front of a notary public, a raffle was made” and 15 names were selected at random.

Later, “they made the calls, also in front of a notary, to ask if they were able to participate.”

Regarding the distribution of the 250 thousand pesos that each company will receive, Zúñiga clarified that the amount covers the cost of the scenic space, transfer of the company, as well as “a little money that has to be paid to the space by advance purchase of tickets”, with what each company will obtain between 8 thousand and 10 thousand pesos per function, he calculated, “which is little, but it is already a start.”

In addition, there is a consideration: “the box office charge is allowed, which varies between 40 to 200 seats per space. “Some box office will be taken and that will be distributed as the groups and spaces decide.”

He spoke of the 16 companies that will be featured in Chapultepec. These groups, which will be hosted at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, will receive 61,250 additional pesos.

* In the following link you will find the latest news