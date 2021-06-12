They seek employment in other countries, without moving; borderless options

MEXICO CITY. The telework or home office, popularized from the covid-19 pandemic, put an end to borders and opened the opportunity for professionals to work for companies that operate outside the country, without the need to move to another nation.

In addition, companies around the world can count on a greater diversity of talent without having to physically move or invest in transfer resources, explained Sergio Porragas, Director of Operations at OCCMundial.

Mexican professionals are rapidly transitioning to the desire to seek employment options in another nation, as long as it is remotely, “he indicated.

While in 2018 the proportion of Mexicans who maintained the idea of ​​being able to work physically abroad reached 77%, by 2021 the figure dropped to 67 percent.

Globally, five out of 10 people in the world want labor mobility to another country. In 2014, the level of disposition was 64%, while in 2018 it reached 57%.

The United States, Australia, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom are among the most desired countries in the world to work virtually.

Meanwhile, people from Chile, Cyprus and Spain see Mexico as a remote work alternative.

MEXICANS SEEK JOBS IN OTHER LATITUDES

Regarding the country to which foreign professionals would like to move to work, Canada ranked first for the first time in eight years, ahead of the United States and Australia.

THERE IS TALENT

With the overcrowding of the home office, nowadays people do not need to move physically to work in another country, professionals are the ones who most want to seek remote international employment options and the country could be a provider of global talent.

