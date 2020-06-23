The mother of the baby assures that the harassment began when the woman heard that she and her grandmother began to speak in Spanish.

By: Web Writing

UNITED STATES.- Authorities of California, USA, are on the trail of a White woman than coughed on the face of a one-year-old baby in a cafeteria.

To locate the woman, the San José Police Department has released the video of the incident that was recorded by security cameras.

According to the investigation, the events occurred on June 12, when the aggressor, a White woman Aged about 60, she was upset that the boy’s mother was not keeping enough social distance in a row. He immediately took off his mask, walked over to the baby’s stroller, and coughed on the face two or three times.

« It happened in a few seconds, very fast. She took a few steps, took off her mask and coughed on my child’s face three times. But very strong. I put myself in ‘shock’. My reaction as a mother was to protect my son » , says Mireya Mora.

The authorities confirmed that at the moment there are no indications that it is an attack motivated by hatred, however, the mother of the baby, of Latin origin, considers that the act was motivated racist, since the harassment started when she and her grandmother started speaking in Spanish.

« She was very angry, acting very racist. She walked towards the employees and told them ‘this lady is very close to me, they have to tell her to stay away because she is very close,’ » Mireya says of the incident, adding that in front of to the suspect there were other white people who did not keep the healthy distance.

The suspect has not been identified yet, so the Police have asked for the collaboration of the community to find her whereabouts.

