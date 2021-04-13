“They sedated her until ma …” Miguel Bosé takes up his mother’s theme | Instagram

The singer Miguel Bosé returns with explosive statements in which he once again reiterates his position “My mother did not die! COVID-19… they sedated her even m @ t @ rl @ ”, he reiterated in controversial opinions in the face of the health crisis that has claimed millions of lives around the world.

The interpreter, Miguel Bosé, returned to the cameras and in an explosive interview escaped a series of comments in which he also mainly accused Bill Gates of being behind the current virus that caused the pandemic.

Once again, the Spanish artist born in Panama made scandalous statements in an interview in which he was firm in downplaying the credibility of the current health situation, which has been scientifically proven.

The endearing judge of “Little gigants“He went to the La Sexta program with Jordi Évole, with whom he shared his fury at what he claims happened with his mother, a fact for which he also calls all those responsible for what happens today cretins.” My mother was sedated until death3 “, reveals, as has happened with the rest of the population of older people, he accused.

“Just like he used to do with the rest of the old people, now he’s in a fantastic place and out of this shit that is raining down on us with all this bunch of cretins, assassins and criminals. Yes she was alive she would be facing this farce, “he stressed.

The famous man for songs like “Am @ nt3 band! D0”, “Mor3na Mía”, “Aire soy”, “Mor! R de amor”, among many others, denies that the reasons why Lucía Bosé, his mother, has lost her life were due to Covid as they claim.

My mother did not have coronavirus, my mother did not have COVID, she did not die of COVID and that has to stop. My mother died! 0 and that’s another story, and I don’t want to talk about it here, it would bring out tremendously dangerous things for the people who took care of my mother “said the singer-songwriter.

In the same way, he commented that his mother “had a fantastic life, unique full” and fortunately “he was able to say goodbye to her,” I never thought I would lose her, “he says.

Undoubtedly, one of the issues that causes the greatest indignation in the artist is the departure of his mother, who always denied the causes that were officially made known and led to their fatal outcome.

As for the controversial statements in which he points out that Bill Gates is behind the pandemic and ensures that many will fall for “having invented a farce” around the coronavirus.

He even commented that he has not adopted 100% of the sanitary measures that have been implemented to prevent infections such as the use of antibacterial gel, nor has he undergone any molecular study to determine if he is a carrier.

On the contrary, he said that if he sees a family member or acquaintance, avoid getting too close or giving him a hug, however, he points out that “there is a Bill Gates plan,” he told Évole.

Luis Miguel González Bosé considers himself a person of very firm ideas and that is why he claims to maintain his position on the subject since he is also very well informed and will never change his beliefs about the new strain, he pointed out.

Unfortunately, he anticipated that many more people will continue to lose their lives: politicians, doctors, pharmacists “,” They will fall one after the other. ”

I am well informed …. I am negation, it is a posture, I have my head held high. Added.

Finally, Miguel González Bosé, who almost at the end of the conversation had a heated discussion with Évole, also reiterated that he is a person who has never socialized much.

I no longer do social life, I have never been social, I have been wild. I’ve had a few years where I discovered the dark side that we all have.

At this time, the artist feels free to comment on any subject, particularly what has happened to his life but that apparently it was very necessary that he bring it up, he pointed out.