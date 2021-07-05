They secure drug store in Reynosa, Tamaulipas

TAMAULIPAS

Agents of the state police and the Tamaulipas Special Operations Group seized a “narcobodega”, in which there were more than 100 kilos of cocaine and vehicles that were ready to be modified for criminal use.

The Secretary of Public Security of the state reported that the important seizure occurred in the Ernesto Zedillo Ponce De León neighborhood, located in the southern area of ​​the city of Reynosa.

Information collected confirms that at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, state agents were on guard duty and while driving through the Ebanos streets between Sauce and Encino they noticed that an individual ran when he saw them.

The subject managed to get into a warehouse that was open, so when the agents checked they noticed that there were vehicles that were being prepared to be armored or that they could have other accessories.

In a truck with a wooden box, they discovered that there were drug packages on its walls that turned out to be cocaine.

In total there were 114 kilograms that in the black market is valued at one million 425 thousand dollars.

They also secured three Jetta-type vehicles, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, a Ford F 252, a trailer trailer, and a container.

Everything insured was made available to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

