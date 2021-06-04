They secure apocryphal electoral material in La Concordia

TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ, Chiapas

Elements of the Ministerial Police in Chiapas secured apocryphal electoral material, voter credentials and cash, and arrested three people, for their probable responsibility in the commission of Electoral Crimes, events that occurred in the municipality of La Concordia.

The Electoral Prosecutor of the state of Chiapas announced that an anonymous complaint was attended to, which led to the arrest of Eray “N”, Yovanni “N” and Beatriz Adriana “N”, for their probable responsibility in the commission of Electoral Crimes, events that occurred on the afternoon of this June 3 of this year, in the Dolores neighborhood of the municipality of La Concordia.

The detainees were traveling aboard a Toyota Brand truck, Model Tacoma, promoting the vote in favor of a candidate for the municipal presidency of La Concordia for the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES), finding 364 apocryphal ballots inside the vehicle. , electoral propaganda, 6 thousand 500 pesos in cash, two voter credentials, 60 photocopies of voter credentials, as well as formats of various social programs, material that was secured.

The three detainees were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry attached to the Fraylesca District Prosecutor’s Office, who will determine their legal situation in accordance with the law, in the next few hours.

It is worth mentioning that the Electoral Crimes Prosecutor’s Office will continue the investigations into these events.

