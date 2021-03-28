They search Tiger Woods’ car

03/04/2021 at 17:29 CET

Los Angeles police obtained a search warrant yesterday to seize the black box of the vehicle with which Tiger Woods crashed In the past week. It is investigated if the golfer could have committed a crime for reckless driving, although it is a common procedure in this type of event.

“We have to reconstruct the accident, if there was reckless driving, if someone was on the phone or something. We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we closed the case and it was a regular traffic collision & rdquor;said Deputy Sheriff John Schloegl on “USA Today.”

Now, the police experts will have to investigate the black box of the Tiger SUV model Genesis GV8o 2021 of the Hyundai brand, the data recording system that works like the black box of the airplanes and that will allow to redo the accident step by step. He passed. It has been ruled out in the first investigation, however, that Woods drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs.