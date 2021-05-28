They search for two missing people after capsizing a boat in Castellón

Rescue and emergency services work from early tonight in the port of Castellon to try to find two crew members who have fallen into the water after overturning their cargo ship while loading and unloading at a dock, according to the Local Police in the called Muelle de la Cerámica.

Sources from the Castellón Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium have told Efe that it is a ship container ship that I would have overturned by causes still unknown and the notice of the event has been received at 8:51 p.m. this Friday.

Mobilized 2 SAMU, 3 SVB, crew @SIAB_Castellon with boat and rescue diver. The Castellón Port Authority @portcastello activates the blue phase of its self-protection plan and the Emergency Coordination Center establishes Situation 0 of the Exterior Emergency Plan https://t.co/itfD3NcqeF – GVA 112CV (@ GVA112) May 28, 2021

These sources have added that several people who were on board have been rescued, but an unspecified number is still being sought. In addition, at the moment it is unknown if there are injured people.

The Generalitat informs for its part that it has mobilized two urgent and emergency medical units, with rescue boat and diver.

For its part, the Castellón Port Authority has activated the blue phase of its self-protection plan, as well as its Maritime Interior Plan in anticipation of a spill of fuel to the sea.

The Emergency Coordination Center, dependent on the Generalitat, has established Situation 0 of the Plan Exterior Emergencies. The Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation of this event.