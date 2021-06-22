They search for a Neza policeman who beat his sister-in-law

MEXICO CITY.- Araceli was beaten by her brother-in-law, who works as a municipal policeman in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico and is a fugitive after the attack.

In a video apparently taken from an ambulance, the woman narrates that the police officer attacked her in the face with a pistol.

I was attacked by Juan Manuel Cuellar Marroquín, a municipal policeman, he drew his weapon, he hit me twice in the face … I went to draw up my report, they told me it had no major relevance, “he denounced.

Araceli appears with a swollen face due to the blows she received.

According to the complaint, Juan Manuel Cuellar Marroquin would have escaped in the complicity of his fellow municipal policemen.

Authorities are looking for the aggressor’s whereabouts, while his family assures that it is not the first time that he has attacked any of the members.

We have been intimidating us for years, even once we made a complaint against him and when it was about to be applied, he threatens us, he tells us that if we continue with that, since we live in the same house, he will kill us with the gun. charge, ”shared Kevin the son of the assaulted woman.

Neighbors describe Juan Manuel Cuellar as a violent man.

