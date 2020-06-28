Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Last week an interesting report emerged about Lockhart, a console also known as the Xbox Series S. This information pointed out that this console would have a less fast processor than that of its older brother, the Xbox Series X. That said, new information points to the fact that things will be different.

Tom Warren, editor of . covering technology topics, posted a tweet in which he talked about the Xbox Series S processor. The first thing he did was acknowledge that he originally reported that Xbox Lockhart would have an underclocked CPU.

That said, the journalist said that he now thinks that things will not be like this. What happens is that it indicates that it will have a processor with the same speed as that of the Series X. Thus, the difference between both consoles will be in the frequency of the GPU and computational units (CU).

« I’ve been reporting that Xbox Lockhart has a CPU with a little underclock, but now I think it’s one with the same speed as the Series X. It only changes the GPU frequencies and the CU counts, » he explained.

I’ve been reporting on Xbox Lockhart having a slightly underclocked CPU, but I now believe it’s the same speed as Series X. Just different GPU frequencies and CU counts 👍 – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 27, 2020

It is important to note that, although it comes from a good source, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, Microsoft has not confirmed that the S Series is something real, but there are several clues that point to it being. We will keep an eye out and inform you when we know more about this console.

