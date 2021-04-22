They say that when Larry Ramos was detained, Ninel Conde was smiling and shopping

The Univision program, Despierta América shared images of Ninel Conde shopping in Miami. In reading the reproduction, they shared the following information: “On Friday, April 16, the FBI arrested Larry Ramos, husband of Ninel Conde, under charges of fraud ”, this was also commented during the program, along with Alan Tacher.

He continues: “Later, the actress and singer was seen having a great time in a restaurant despite the fact that her husband was in prison, so her team later sent a statement talking about it on social networks.” In the images you can also see a photograph of Ninel walking with a Dior bag in her right hand.

Here you can see the images.

It has also been said that when Larry Ramos was arrested, Ninel Conde he also ran with the same fate. However, through a press release, the singer and actress informed her audience that at work and financial level she is not related or linked to the procedures of her partner. I conclude the message by emphasizing that he is fine for the moment and trusting in God.

He made it clear that he will not make any further statements on this issue. And therefore this closes the doors to the media to seek any type of interview to clarify this issue.

Giovanni medina, Ninel’s ex and father of the son they have in common, has spoken with the media, including El Gordo and La Flaca and Ventaneando. There he spoke about the custody process for his son and about the arrest of Larry Ramos. Regarding the latter, he said: “We knew that this was going to happen … My son’s mother was kind enough to associate with a person like that … and presumably make transactions with him and others …” his absence showed what his priorities are, and it is clear to him that he is not his son.

Medina also asks Ninel to make a mea culpa to see what she is doing wrong, since this is not the only failed relationship that the singer has had.

The businessman sent a message to Ninel Conde, to practically make peace, and this told her: “I invite you to be intelligent. I invite you to close this front; I have no interest in having a conflict with her, just to let me take my son forward. Let’s team up ”. However, he also asserted that Ninel talks to her son when she remembers him.

Here you can see the declarations of Giovanni medina for El Gordo y la Flaca.

