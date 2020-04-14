Nintendo continues to release interesting news for Switch and yesterday released the 10.0.0 update. Thanks to this, the hybrid console received some new functions to manage content and map the controls in the Joy-Con and the Pro Controller.

According to recent reports, the update includes something that was not detailed in the official notes. This is known thanks to a dataminer who analyzed the update and concluded that there is a clue about a possible new model of the console.

Will there be a new Nintendo Switch model?

According to Mike Heskin, the dataminer who analyzed the update, there is data on alleged preliminary support for a new hardware model, identified as nx-abcd. In addition, he highlighted that 3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles would correspond to said hardware.

Heskin notes that there is evidence about the possible implementation of a secondary display or something similar for the mentioned model. It is estimated that the information could be related to new hardware or a function that will arrive in the future.

Recall that, from the beginning of the year, there are rumors that Nintendo will launch a new Switch model sometime in 2020. However, Nintendo stressed that it has no plans to offer another Switch review this year.

Previously it was believed in the launch of a possible Switch Pro, in response to the upcoming release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The reality is that for months we have had no information about this possible project.

It must be remembered that Nintendo denied at all times a review of the console, but later released Nintendo Switch Lite. However, this does not necessarily mean that the company is preparing another hardware release for the coming months.

At the beginning of the year there was talk of a Switch that would incorporate the new TegraX1 + chip to ensure constant 1080p and 60 fps performance in games. As you imagine, this report was the one that denied Nintendo and the one that was never corroborated.

